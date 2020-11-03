1/
Diane Marie Lautermilch
Diane Marie Lautermilch

Diane Marie (Ficca) Lautermilch, age 75, of Glen Rock, NJ passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of John William Lautermilch. Loving mother of Lauren Ackermann and husband Dean, Amy Wood and husband, Paul, Brian Lautermilch and wife Kristina and Erin Matyger and husband David. Devoted grandmother of Eric, Ava, Kelly, Luka, Mia, Giuliana, Kara and Logan. Dear sister of Nicholas Ficca and wife Catherine. Cherished aunt of Christopher Ficca.

The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, November 6, 2020, 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Catharine R.C. Church, 905 South Maple Avenue, Glen Rock, NJ. Please meet at church. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Diane to the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 700 South Maple Avenue, Glen Rock, NJ 07452 or Academy of Our Lady, 180 Rodney Street, Glen Rock, NJ 07452 would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
