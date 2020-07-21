1/
Diane Pallokat
Diane Pallokat

Mahwah - Diane Pallokat passed away suddenly on July 19, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother and friend to so many. Diane's biggest joys in life were her children Alexa Grace and Grant Hansen. Summer vacations in Nantucket were what she cherished every year with family and her closest friends. Diane graduated from the University of Georgia in 1986 and proceeded to travel the world as a flight attendant with Delta Airlines. During her travels, Diane met her husband Rick Pallokat and they married on September 20, 1998 in Napa Valley.

Diane will be remembered for her selflessness and infectious smile that lit up every room. One of her pleasures was hosting her many friends with style.

Survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Rick and her loving children Alexa and Grant. She also leaves her mother in law Ruth Anne Howgate and father in law Richard Pallokat, as well as her brother in law Steven Pallokat. Also surviving is her sister in law Sandra Dickman and her children Danny and Seidre. She was blessed to have a loving sister in law Jill Ippolito and her children Justin, Kristin and Laurin and six great nieces and nephews. Diane was predeceased by her parents John Dickman and her loving mother Evelyn, as well as her brother Danny.

The Pallokat family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23rd from 3:00 until 6:00 pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Diane's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Diane was a client of mine and always came in with the biggest smile on her face. She was so kind and always made my day when she stopped in. She will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones. Rest peacefully Diane
Kimberly K
