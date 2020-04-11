Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Resources
Randolph - Diane (nee Schwartz) Piekarsky, age 87, of Randolph, NJ, formerly of Paterson,Wayne,Franklin Lakes and Palm Springs,KA , passed away on Friday, April 10,2020. Devoted mother of Debza Gentler and Larry Piekarsky, cherished grandmother of Emily, Jordan, Sarah, Russell and Jennifer, dear sister of Harvey Schwartz and Pearl Beers. Diane was a member of Hadassah,Temple Beth Tikvah,in Wayne,NJ and was an active member of her Temple in Palm Springs, CA. A graveside service for family only will be held today at Cedar Park Cemetery,Paramus,NJ. Memorial donations to plant a tree in Israel in memory of Diane Piekarsky made be made to the Jewish National Fund. Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn,NJ .
