Diane Thompson
Washington Township - Diane (McKenna) Thompson 58 of Washington Township passed away suddenly on April 1, 2020. Diane is survived by her loving husband Timothy Thompson of 33 years, devoted mother of Timothy Jr. (Arianna), Kaitlin (Brian), Erin (Jordan) and her grandson Cameron James Thompson and beloved sister Christine Klein (Karl). Diane is predeceased by her parents Ruth and James McKenna and sister Karen Neville.
Diane was born in the Bronx, New York and moved to Washington Township in 1965. Diane graduated Westwood High school (1980) and continued her education at Ramapo College, and graduated SUNY New Paltz in 1984. Diane worked for the Bergen Record and the Pascack Press Newspapers as an account executive for a total of 35 years. Diane purchased her parents' home where she lovingly raised her family. Being a wife and a mother, Diane often said was all she ever wanted and it showed. Diane was so proud of her three children and you could see it every time she spoke of them. Diane became a grandmother for the first time in March. The joy that baby gave her was immeasurable.
Diane leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. One of which being her closest and dearest friend Sue (Mckendry) Auer, a lifelong friend of over 50 years. A few years ago, a quote which captures Diane's spirit stated by her father in-law Robert Thompson, "Diane when you walk in, you light up the room." Due to the coronavirus a memorial service in her honor will be held in the near future. Becker-Funeralhome.com