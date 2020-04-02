|
Diane Trier
Saddle Brook - Diane Trier, of Saddle Brook, passed away peacefully at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ on March 29, 2020. Diane was born on July 5, 1941 to Julia and Stanley Mihan in Glendale, Queens, NY. Diane attended St. Pancras Grammar School and St. Agnes Academic High School.
She met the love of her life, Tom on St. Patrick's Day and they were married in 1964. Diane and Tom lived in Glendale, NY from 1964 to 1968 prior to moving to Saddle Brook, NJ. They were blessed with 2 children, Kathleen (Adams) and Tom, both of whom reside in Saddle Brook. Diane's smile was never brighter than when seeing her grandson, Thomas or hearing about his latest hockey achievement.
Always active, Diane was a volunteer at St. Philips the Apostle school, working with children in the Learning Center. She accepted the challenge of learning the game of soccer when it was first introduced in Saddle Brook, and went on to coach the Gold Team for many years.
Diane was an entrepreneur before her time, launching Gold-n-Such Jewelers in Garfield, NJ with 2 other pioneering friends and served their loyal customers for many years.
Diane and Tom loved their summer escapes to Long Beach Island, attending the annual Memorial Day Parade-a-que with extended family, countless cruises. Their regular trips to Atlantic City were always interesting where Diane always claimed to "break even" every trip and Tom happily rolled his eyes and chuckled. She was an avid football fan, equally loving the Jets and the Giants and did not miss a game.
In 2009, Diane suffered a stroke and while the impact paused her, it never stopped her from participating in whatever living life to the fullest meant, even if it had slightly changed. Diane remained bold, strong and "in charge" while remaining a loving, engaged and a thoughtful individual to everyone around her.
Diane was predeceased by her parents, her brother Raymond Mihan, her sister-in-law Patricia and husband, Jack McRae.
She is survived by her husband of almost 56 years, Tom, her children Kathleen (Adams) and husband Timmy, her son Tom and his wife Beth, and grandson Thomas, all of Saddle Brook. Her sister-in-law Ellen Mihanof Louisville, KY, brother-in-law Robert Trier, his wife Phyllis of Townshend, VT, niece Evelyn Trier, nephews Jeremy and Jonathan Trier and their spouses, great nephews and Nancy Huber, a devoted friend whom she viewed as a second daughter.
She will be deeply missed by family, extended family, friends and those fortunate to have known her. Rest in peace. We love you.
A small private service for family will take place in the coming days with a Celebration of Diane's Life for family and friends to be determined in the near future. Arrangements are being made through Kugler Funeral Home in Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in her name to the Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps or .