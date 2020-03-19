|
Diane "Di Di", (nee Kush), 76, of Mahwah passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family. We celebrate our sister, aunt and friend and will always remember her grace and beautiful smile. Di Di's love and support of her great nieces and nephews frequently took her to the basketball courts, soccer, softball and lacrosse fields, colleges up and down the East Coast and a Marine Corp Officer graduation.
Diane was a selfless individual who took great joy in volunteering at Habitat for Humanity in helping to further their mission. She was recently recognized by the organization for her long-time volunteer commitment with the dedication of their upcoming Westwood project in her honor. A graduate of Katherine Gibbs School and Bergen Community College, Diane was employed by The Ballantine Group, Medical Publishing Enterprises and Medical Economics specializing in Medical Marketing Publications.
Cherished sister of Paula Opitz and her husband John of Paramus; Treasured aunt of Deborah Goida and her fiancé Scott Logan of Gilbertsville, PA and Jennifer Winters and her husband Daniel of Allendale. Di Di also leaves behind her great nieces and nephews, Elie and Katie Goida and Edward, Billy and Megan Winters. She is also survived by many extended family and friends who loved her so.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, all services will be private and limited to family members only.
Private interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Diane's memory to one of the following: Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center 225 Summit Ave, Montvale 07645; Valley Hospice-Valley Health System 15 Essex Road, Suite 301, Paramus NJ 07652; or Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County 121 Carver Avenue, Westwood NJ 07675.
