Diane Williams
Paterson - Diane Williams, 82, of Paterson, passed away on August 11, 2019. Born in Reading, PA, Diane lived in Carbondale, PA, before finally settling in Paterson. A clerk for the Wayne Public School System, Diane was a huge movie buff and enjoyed collecting movie memorabilia.
Beloved wife of the late William. Loving daughter of the late June and John Lagoda. Dear sister of the late Joanne Riccardi. Cherished aunt of Lisa Riccardi-MacDonald and Dina Riccardi-Talmadge.
Cremation was private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com