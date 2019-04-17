|
Dianna L. Bright
Hawthorne - Dianna Leigh Bright (nee Fletcher), 59, of Hawthorne, New Jersey, passed away suddenly in her home on Sunday, April 14 2019. Born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on September 8, 1959 to Dorothy and the late Donald Paul Fletcher, she grew up in Wyckoff, New Jersey with her family and was a 1977 graduate of Ramapo High School. As a woman of strong faith, Dianna was an incredibly kind and loving spirit who saw the beauty in all of God's creatures and creations. During her free time, Dianna enjoyed watching old movies, admiring nature, and spending time with her loving family. She is survived by her husband Gerald "Jerry" Bright, her sons Andrew Devlin and Shane Romeo and his fiancée Ashley Muttillo, her stepsons Daniel Bright, Brandon Bright, his wife Jill and their children Tanner and Braxton, Michael Bright, his wife Heather and their daughter Rylan, her mother Dorothy Fletcher, her brother Donald Fletcher and his wife Terri, her sisters Barbara Benson and her husband James and Charlotte Santolli and her husband Thomas, her nieces and nephews Christopher, his wife Hannah and son Weston, Donny and Landree Fletcher, Caitlyn and Blaine Benson, Brianna and Caroline Santolli, and her many loving cousins and friends.
Family and friends will gather at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com, on Thursday, April 18th, from 4-8pm. After the holiday, a Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 22nd, at 10am at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, with an interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery.