Dianne "DeeDee" Martini (Cain)
Allendale - Dianne "DeeDee" Martini (Cain) of Allendale, New Jersey passed away peacefully at home on January 3, 2020. Born at the U.S. Naval Hospital in St. Albans, Queens, Dianne grew up in the Bronx, NY and Washington Township, NJ, graduating high school from Immaculate Heart Academy (IHA). Following high school she attended Fairleigh Dickinson University, graduating with her BA in Marketing before completing her MBA in Marketing at the same institution. Dianne began her corporate career at BMW of North America, where she worked for 28 years, retiring as the National Direct Marketing Manager and Managing Editor of BMW Magazine to aid in the care of her mother. In a stroke of fate, Dianne found Goldfish Swim School and, post-retirement, joined the Wyckoff team as their fourth employee in the role of Marketing Coordinator and Editor of the Goldfish monthly newsletter, "The Bubble". Dianne was a parishioner of Guardian Angel R.C. Church, Girl Scout Troop 302 "Cookie Mom", a volunteer at the local soup kitchen, and a member of the Wyckoff Chamber of Commerce.
Dianne will be celebrated as the beloved mother of Nicole and Christopher, cherished sister of Peter Cain and his wife Valeree, adored niece of Bernie and Jeanne Wirtz, and wife of Jeffrey. She will also be missed by Lyla, her loyal feline companion. Dianne was predeceased by her adoring parents, Charles and Ursula Cain (Wirtz). She will always be remembered for her love of cooking, Crestwood Lake, the Celery Farm, and cruising around town in her BMWs.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a memorial visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4:30 - 8:00 PM at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home at 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Guardian Angel R.C. Church in Allendale, NJ. Inurnment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dianne's memory may be made to the USA Swimming Foundation's "Make a Splash" Initiative that has partnered with Goldfish Swim School. This child-focused water safety campaign was supported by Dianne and aims to provide the opportunity for every child in America to learn how to swim. Dianne's specific donation page can be found at: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/gsswyckoff
