Dilio "Del" DiPasquale
Haworth - Dilio DiPasquale, 89, passed away on May 28, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Introdacqua, Italy, Dilio came to America at the age of 5 residing in West New York, where he met and married his High School sweetheart Patricia (nee Auriemma). They moved to Cliffside Park in 1967 where they raised their family before moving to Haworth in 1989. Dilio owned the Bergen Pork Store in North Bergen before transitioning into the wholesale meat business where he spent the rest of his career as Executive Vice President of Sales. He loved his work so much that he remained active as a consultant until his passing.
Dilio is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia, of 68 years; his daughters, Jill (Patrick) LaBarre and Pam (Len) Nirchio; and his grandsons, Cory and Drew Nirchio. He is also survived by his brother Sam (Dottie) DiPasquale, brother-in-law Bob Auriemma, sister-in-law Dee (Laura) Auriemma, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Dilio was a kind and loving man - a true gentleman; well respected and loved by all. He will be greatly missed. As an avid golfer, he was a long-time member of White Beeches Golf & Country Club where he served as a Board Member for many years. Dilio was also a lifelong NY Yankees and NY Giants fan. But his all-time favorite pastime was spending time with his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dilio's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 28 to May 30, 2020.