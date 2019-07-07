|
Dr. Dirk
Enthoven, MD
Pompton Plains - Dr. Dirk Enthoven, MD, 95, of Pompton Plains, NJ passed away peacefully with family on Sunday June 30, 2019. Dirk is predeceased by his loving wife Maria Ana "Mies" (2015) of 65 years, son Jan (2019) and brother Hank Enthoven. He is survived by his children and grandchildren- Karen (Jan) Enthoven, Pauline & Rich (Kyle & Tyler) Midthassel, Anne-Marie (Chris), (Melissa & Grant) Race, Dirk & Dianne (Dirk, Dylan & Donald) Enthoven, his youngest brother Jan.
Dr. Dirk immigrated from Holland to America, practicing as a GP in Buena Vista, VA before working and retiring with Hoffman La Roche, Nutley NJ. He was a Gold Life Master with the ACBA. Along with his wife Mies, they were Founding Members of the Wayne Presbyterian Church.
Memorial Services will be held for friends and family at his home on Saturday July 13, 2019 at noon.