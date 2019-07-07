Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Dirk Enthoven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Dirk Enthoven M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Dirk Enthoven M.D. Obituary
Dr. Dirk

Enthoven, MD

Pompton Plains - Dr. Dirk Enthoven, MD, 95, of Pompton Plains, NJ passed away peacefully with family on Sunday June 30, 2019. Dirk is predeceased by his loving wife Maria Ana "Mies" (2015) of 65 years, son Jan (2019) and brother Hank Enthoven. He is survived by his children and grandchildren- Karen (Jan) Enthoven, Pauline & Rich (Kyle & Tyler) Midthassel, Anne-Marie (Chris), (Melissa & Grant) Race, Dirk & Dianne (Dirk, Dylan & Donald) Enthoven, his youngest brother Jan.

Dr. Dirk immigrated from Holland to America, practicing as a GP in Buena Vista, VA before working and retiring with Hoffman La Roche, Nutley NJ. He was a Gold Life Master with the ACBA. Along with his wife Mies, they were Founding Members of the Wayne Presbyterian Church.

Memorial Services will be held for friends and family at his home on Saturday July 13, 2019 at noon.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now