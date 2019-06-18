|
|
Dirk Van Veen
Bartonsville, PA - Dirk Van Veen, 87, of Bartonsville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16.
He graduated from Hawthorne High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army Air Corp overseeing airfield construction projects in France in the 1950's. After leaving the service he was a welder with V&W Tractor Trailers before moving on to his dream job as a police officer in Midland Park. He proudly served for 25 years including as Midland Park's Juvenile Officer, rising to the rank of LT before retiring to Pennsylvania.
He enjoyed driving and traveling, camping, cards and games, dancing, bowling, evenings at the casino, and spending time with family and friends. You could always count on him for a joke or a story.
Dirk was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Elaine (Mulligan) Van Veen. He is survived by his children, Debbie Dutches (Frank), Judy Gensel (Lloyd) and Steven Van Veen(Tammy).
"Gramps" is survived by his grandchildren and their spouses, Tom Dutches, Jim and Liz Dutches, Laura and John Forest, Kelly and Greg Nizza, Cheyenne Gensel and Octavio Rodriguez, and his youngest grandson, Marc Van Veen who he just celebrated his high school graduation with in Virginia.
Dirk enjoyed these last few years with his best friend and loving companion, Judy Bellman; traveling to Myrtle Beach, enjoying dinner shows, bowling with seniors at Blue Valley Bowling Alley and dancing with Eastern Singles and Married Dance Club.
Viewing from 2-4PM and 6-8PM on Tuesday, June 18, at Wm. H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA. Funeral at 9:30AM on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Papillon Animal Shelter, 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com