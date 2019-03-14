Services
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
(973) 239-1489
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Sts. Kiril and Metodij Macedonian Orthodox Church
Cedar Grove, NJ
View Map
Rochelle Park - Doca (nee Markovska) Kolevska of Rochelle Park, N.J. formerly of Garfield, N.J. passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Trajko and daughter, Zlatka, she is survived by her loving son, Goce. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Sts. Kiril and Metodij Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cedar Grove. Interment will follow at E. Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton, N.J. Arrangements are under the care of Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
