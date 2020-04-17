Services
Dollie Diane Cerinetti


1947 - 2020
Dollie Diane Cerinetti Obituary
Dollie Diane Cerinetti

Riverdale - Cerinetti, Dollie Diane (nee Gaeta) age 72 of Riverdale at rest in Riverdale on April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank Cerinetti of Riverdale. Loving mother of Dawn Portannese of Franklin Lakes. Dear daughter of the late Anthony R. Gaeta, Sr. and the late Dollie Mae (nee Elliott) Gaeta. Sister of Donna Ann Hart of Morristown and the late Anthony R. Gaeta, Jr. Grandmother of Michael Portannese and his wife Daniela of Whitestone, NY. Aunt of John Anthony Hart and his wife Tiffany of Colorado. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Born in Raleigh, NC, she lived in Paterson and Totowa, before moving to Riverdale in 2005. She worked in the Hospitality Department of the Ramada Inn, Fairfield before retiring in 2010. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. There will be a memorial gathering at a later date. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NJ Division Inc., 986 South Springfield Ave., Springfield, NJ 07081 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
- ADVERTISEMENT -