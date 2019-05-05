Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph RCC
300 Elm St.
Oradell, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolly Errico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolly Errico

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolly Errico Obituary
Dolly Errico

New Milford - Dolly Errico, 86, of New Milford, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sonny Errico. Devoted mother of Lisa (Peter) Belthoff; Vicki (Fred) Aquino; Tony (Anne) Errico; Mark Errico; and Kim Errico. Loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren. Cherished by her devoted dog Gracie. The family wishes to thank all of Dolly's wonderful caregivers at the Sunrise Senior Living in Cresskill, NJ. Friends and family are invited to visit Monday, from 5-8pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell, NJ. Funeral service Tuesday, 10am from the funeral home then to St. Joseph RCC, 300 Elm St., Oradell, for an 11am Mass of Christian Burial. Private cremation to follow. For more information and to view Dolly's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now