|
|
Dolly Errico
New Milford - Dolly Errico, 86, of New Milford, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sonny Errico. Devoted mother of Lisa (Peter) Belthoff; Vicki (Fred) Aquino; Tony (Anne) Errico; Mark Errico; and Kim Errico. Loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren. Cherished by her devoted dog Gracie. The family wishes to thank all of Dolly's wonderful caregivers at the Sunrise Senior Living in Cresskill, NJ. Friends and family are invited to visit Monday, from 5-8pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell, NJ. Funeral service Tuesday, 10am from the funeral home then to St. Joseph RCC, 300 Elm St., Oradell, for an 11am Mass of Christian Burial. Private cremation to follow. For more information and to view Dolly's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com