Dolores A. Cavanaugh
Dolores A. Cavanaugh

Elmwood Park - Dolores A.Cavanaugh (nee Walsh), 93, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Monday July 27th,2020. Born in Paterson, she's been a lifelong resident of Elmwood Park. She worked in the administration offices for Grand Union Company in Paramus and the Wayne. She was aparishioner of St. Anne's R.C. Church and St. Anne's Rosary Society in FairLawn.

Beloved wifeof the late John J., Sr., , loving mother of Colleen Bratka, her husband John,Lauren Cavanaugh & the late John J., Jr., proud grandmother of John, Brian, Nicholas, KeriAnn & Ryan, adoring great grandmother of Tiago, Cailin,Callie & Ryan, dear sister of Joan M. Woods, and the late Daniel, Earl& William.

Funeral MassFriday 10:30 a.m. St. Anne's R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Ann Street, Fair Lawn.Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. www.patrickjconte.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Anne's R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
