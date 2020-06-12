Dolores A. Graham
Dolores A. Graham

Ridgewood - Dolores A. Graham "Dee" passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 77. Born in Bayonne, she was a longtime resident of Ridgewood, New Jersey. Before retiring, Dee was an Executive Secretary at Home Insurance Company in New York City, was in the customer relation department at Butoni Foods in Hackensack, and recently worked as a salesperson at Irish Eyes in Ridgewood. Dee was a parishioner at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Ridgewood where she was a former Secretary to Msgr. Kelly. Dee and her husband, Tom, enjoyed going to the beach in Florida, Cape Cod, and Wildwood Crest. She had a winning smile and a generous heart that will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and entertaining her family and friends. Dee was the devoted and loving wife of 50 years to Tom. She is survived by her two sisters: Claire Mary Donohue, Carolyn Shannon and a brother John Hanlon. Dee is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff with a 25 person limit. The funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1 Passaic St., Ridgewood, NJ, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a 50 person limit. Interment will follow at Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
JUN
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
