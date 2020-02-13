Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
Dolores A. Korz


1929 - 2020
Dolores A. Korz Obituary
Dolores A. Korz

Ramsey - Dolores A. Korz (nee LaStayo) 90, on February 12, 2020 of Ramsey, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Carl Paul Korz. Loving mother of Dolores K. Kilduff and husband John of Warwick, NY, Catherine K. Buettel and husband Michael of Alsbach, Germany, Christine K. LeClair and husband George of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Paul G. Korz and wife Connie of Havertown, PA and Carl J. Korz and wife Katherine of Ramsey, NJ. Adored grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Dear sister of Marguerite LaStayo. Visitation will be held on Friday (TODAY) from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
