|
|
Dolores A. Korz
Ramsey - Dolores A. Korz (nee LaStayo) 90, on February 12, 2020 of Ramsey, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Carl Paul Korz. Loving mother of Dolores K. Kilduff and husband John of Warwick, NY, Catherine K. Buettel and husband Michael of Alsbach, Germany, Christine K. LeClair and husband George of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Paul G. Korz and wife Connie of Havertown, PA and Carl J. Korz and wife Katherine of Ramsey, NJ. Adored grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Dear sister of Marguerite LaStayo. Visitation will be held on Friday (TODAY) from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.