Dolores A. Pickett
Dolores A. Pickett, age 80, of Saddle Brook formerly of Little Egg Harbor Township and Lodi passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Passaic to the late John Salvatore Bonelli and Mary Capabianca.
Before retiring, she was a Medical Records clerk at Saddle Brook General Hospital and previously, she worked at Edone & Company in Lodi. Beloved wife of Patrick Pickett. Devoted mother of Bruce Pickett and his wife Susan, Gary Pickett and Gina Galvin and Thomas Galvin. Dear sister of Linda DeSanto and her husband Gary and the late John Bonelli and Amby Capabianca, Jr. Sister-in-law of Paul Pickett and his wife Claudia, Patricia Keogan, Elizabeth Pisa and her husband Al and the late Pauline Pickett and Cecilia Santiago. Loving grandmother of Brianna, Mackenzie, William, Byron and Katherine. Cherished great grandmother of Liam Pickett. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Her happiest moments were spending time with her family.
Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, October 28th at 9:15 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Church of the Sacred Heart in Rochelle Park at 10:30 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Sunday, October 27th from 3-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com