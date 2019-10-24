Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Sacred Heart
Rochelle Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Pickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores A. Pickett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores A. Pickett Obituary
Dolores A. Pickett

Dolores A. Pickett, age 80, of Saddle Brook formerly of Little Egg Harbor Township and Lodi passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Passaic to the late John Salvatore Bonelli and Mary Capabianca.

Before retiring, she was a Medical Records clerk at Saddle Brook General Hospital and previously, she worked at Edone & Company in Lodi. Beloved wife of Patrick Pickett. Devoted mother of Bruce Pickett and his wife Susan, Gary Pickett and Gina Galvin and Thomas Galvin. Dear sister of Linda DeSanto and her husband Gary and the late John Bonelli and Amby Capabianca, Jr. Sister-in-law of Paul Pickett and his wife Claudia, Patricia Keogan, Elizabeth Pisa and her husband Al and the late Pauline Pickett and Cecilia Santiago. Loving grandmother of Brianna, Mackenzie, William, Byron and Katherine. Cherished great grandmother of Liam Pickett. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Her happiest moments were spending time with her family.

Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, October 28th at 9:15 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Church of the Sacred Heart in Rochelle Park at 10:30 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Sunday, October 27th from 3-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now