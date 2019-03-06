|
Dolores A. Tantillo
Wood-Ridge - Dolores A. Tantillo (nee Perez) 74, a thirty-four year resident of Wood-Ridge formerly of Rutherford and New York City passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born in Riverside, CA. to the late Manny and Lolli Perez. Beloved wife of the late Mario Tantillo. Devoted mother of Michael Tantillo and his wife Marta and Paul Tantillo and his wife Emily. Loving grandmother of James, Lucy, Steven and Victorio. Dolores was caring and considerate of others who always did things with class. She had an open book when it came to making new friends and touching base with older acquaintances. Dolores always had a positive outlook on life regardless of how difficult the circumstances. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, March 8th at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady Wood-Ridge at 9:30 AM. Interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. Visitation Thursday, March 7th from 5-9 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com