Dolores Albach
Sarasota, FL - Dolores Harriet Albach (nee Holmes), 90, Sarasota, Florida, formerly of East Rutherford, passed away April 28, 2019.
Dolores was born June 10, 1928, the daughter of David Holmes and Elsie Prezioso. After graduating from East Rutherford High School, she attended secretarial school and spent her career as an executive secretary.
Dolores married John Albach on November 11, 1950. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers Leonard and William Health.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Dove (Mike) of Topeka, KS., Gail Segda (Dave) of Clifton, grandson Kyle Sommer (Megan) of Lawrence, KS., granddaughters Amanda and Samantha Segda of Clifton and brother Patrick Prezioso of Az.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
Memorial Contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 457 Division Ave., Carlstadt, N.J. 07072. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.