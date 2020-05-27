Dolores (Ricciardi) Alessi
Dolores (nee Ricciardi) Alessi

Old Tappan - Dolores Alessi (nee Ricciardi), age 86 of Old Tappan, passed on Sunday May 24th. Dolores was the daughter of the late Thomas and Nancy Ricciardi. Survived by children Frank, Monica (Jim) and Mike (Linda), predeceased by daughter Gloria, March 2020. Dolores lived in Old Tappan for over 55 years; she was a hardworking volunteer for the Borough of Old Tappan, earning herself the Mayor's Volunteer award in 2006. She volunteered as a CCD teacher, Girl Scout Leader, OTFD Ladies Auxiliary, Golden Age Club, and Senior Citizens Advisory Committee member to name a few.

The family will have a memorial mass and celebration of life on a future date.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
