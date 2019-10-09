|
Dolores Ann Duplak
Passaic - DUPLAK, Dolores Ann, 88, of Passaic, passed away Monday, October 7th, 2019. Born in Pittston, Pennsylvania, she lived there and in Paterson before moving to Passaic over 60 years ago. Prior to her retirement in 2005, Dolores was a Food Service Entrepreneur for several local food establishments for over 40 years. She was a parishioner of Holy Rosary R.C. Church in Passaic, and was a member and past president of its Leisure Club. She was also a member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Passaic Rosol Dul American Legion Post 359, and team "Mom" and cook for the Rosol Dul baseball team, and was also a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Wallington V.F.W. Pavlik Koster Post 2640. Dolores was the beloved wife of the late Frank "Duke" Duplak, devoted mother of Joe Barrie of Maryland, formerly of Clifton, and Susan Marie Pospisil, and her husband David, of Nutley, loving grandmother of Alyson, Adam, Abigail, Jillian, Caitlin, Caroline, and great-grandchildren Ava, Sawyer, Emmett, Luke, Abby, Marley, Olivia, and dear sister of Daniel Kleinrock of Florida. Dolores will be sadly missed by her dog Nicky, loving family, and friends Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Saturday, 9:00 AM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, and 10:00 AM at Holy Rosary R.C. Church, Passaic. Interment East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Friday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Joseph's Healthcare and Rehab Center, 315 East Lindsey Road, Cedar Grove, N.J. 07009, (973) 754-4800, in memory of Dolores Ann Duplak, would be appreciated, https://support.stjosephshealth.org/sslpage.aspx Visit kamienskifuneralhome.com