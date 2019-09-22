Services
Dolores Antonette Urtnowski

Dolores Antonette Urtnowski Obituary
Dolores Antonette Urtnowski

Wayne -

Dolores Antonette (nee Walton) Urtnowski, 89, of Wayne passed away on September 19, 2019.

Born and raised in Paterson, Mrs. Urtnowski had lived in Wayne since the mid-1950's. She was a homemaker and loved cooking, knitting and gardening.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas Urtnowski, in 1983.

Mrs. Urtnowski is survived by her three devoted sons: John Urtnowski, Richard Urtnowski and Joseph Urtnowski, all of Wayne; by her dear sister, Charlotte Powley, of Arizona; eight loving grandchildren and eight cherished great-grandchildren.

Private cremation was arranged under the direction of Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Little Falls. Please visit www.bizub.com for online condolences.
