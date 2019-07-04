|
Dolores Baldecchi Metzger
Elmwood Park - Dolores Baldecchi Metzger, age 89, of Elmwood Park, passed from this earthly life on July 3, 2019, surrounded by her children. Her family and friends had the opportunity to visit with her in her final days at St. Joseph's Healthcare Center in Cedar Grove. A lifelong resident of Elmwood Park, she was the daughter of Mary (Livi) and Raymond Baldecchi and granddaughter of Guido and Veronica Baldecchi and Primo and Annina Livi. Her husband of 62 years, Joseph Metzger, died in 2011.
Dolores is survived by her daughter Deborah and son-in-law Rev. Donald Hamer of Hartford, CT and by her son Raymond Metzger of Nutley, NJ. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Katherine Hamer of Washington, D.C. , Frank Hamer of West Hartford, CT and Paris Metzger of Montclair, NJ. Also she is survived by her loving sisters, Norma Kral and Rita Gasarowski, and brother-in-law Howard Kral, all of Elmwood Park. She leaves behind an extended family of nieces and nephews and cousins, especially cousin Denise Cascio. For the past ten years she was aided by her devoted caregiver Vera Stefanoska.
Dolores met her husband Joe while attending accounting class at NYU, and they married in 1949. Soon afterwards they started their family together, whom she would be devoted to for the rest of her life. She was always willingly volunteering in her children's school years, whether it was in class, or after school activities, clubs, and beyond. She always loved to provide for friends, family, and neighbors, and was dedicated to being the most welcoming and entertaining hostess, no matter if it was a casual weekend BBQ, formal dinner party, or simply a stopover to say hello. Being there for others was her biggest passion; she was most proud of her volunteer work, especially as a member of The Gregorians (raising money for cancer research) and more recently being a member of the Auxiliary of The Little Sisters of the Poor. She was - and will always be - an inspiring example to all who knew her of the impact that love, care, and togetherness could have on us in life.
Funeral Saturday 8:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:30 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson Visiting Friday 4 to 8 p.m.
Donations to honor Dolores' life and work may be made to St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly, Little Sisters of the Poor, 140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512-2198.