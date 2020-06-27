Dolores Benigno
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Benigno

Lakewood - Dolores Benigno, 90, of Lakewood, formerly of Paramus, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She is now reunited with the love of her life and husband of 61 years, John who passed away 6 years ago, also on June 25th. Dolores was born and raised in Union City where she met her husband John while working at local bank. In 1960 she & her husband moved to their new home 'in the country' Paramus, where they raised their family of 4 children. While in Paramus, Dolores was active in her parish Our Lady of Visitation and served as secretary for the organization Cursillo where she helped plan retreats focused on spirituality. Later in life Dolores & John moved to Lakewood to be closer to the beach and enjoyed many years with a wonderful group of new friends they met at The Fairways. Dolores is survived by her children, Joseph J. Benigno and his wife Sandy, Judith Berger and her husband Jeffrey, John C. Benigno and his wife Lisa, and Charles G. Benigno and his wife Janine. She was a devoted grandmother to Andrea, Jessica, Alyssa, Rebecca, Danielle, Christina, Nicholas, John, Joseph and Jaclyn and great-grandmother to Jack, Nate, Mallory, Ben and Anastasia. Dolores was always happiest around her family. She will be remembered for her strong spirit and opinions, her warm heart and her love and devotion to her family and friends. Due to current conditions, a private service for Dolores's immediate family will be held at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Condolences to the family can be posted on her Tribute Wall by visiting the Vander Plaat Funeral Home website, www.vpfh.com. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association in her name by visiting alz.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved