|
|
Dolores Catherine Reed
Dolores Catherine Reed, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away on November 23rd 2019 at the age of 83. Dolores was a resident of Closter NJ, where she lived with her husband of 40 years, Richard Reed. Born on October 23, 1936 in Philadelphia PA, she spent the first 75 years of her life in the Philadelphia area, an avid Philly Sports fan - Go Birds!
Dolores had a high school education, but a PhD in loving and caring for children. When you walked into her home, especially during the Christmas season, there was gravy on the stove, love in the air, and everyone was welcome. She was everybody's mother. Nieces, nephews, friends, & neighbors could always count on Aunt Dolores to be there in their time of need. Dolores had a special bond with her 14 grandchildren & great grandchildren, Angela McLoone, Jenn Mikos (Chris Frey), James Kirn, Zachary Kirn, Brianna Coppolino, John Coppolino IV, Stephen Coppolino Jr., Daniel Kirn, Evangeline Coppolino, Bobby Coppolino Jr., Nikki Coppolino, Elijah Parish, Rory Parish and Patrick Parish.
Dolores is survived by her husband Richard Reed, her children John (Cathy) Coppolino III, Donna (Rob) Kirn, Stephen (Maria) Coppolino, Bobby (Mariel Alvarado) Coppolino, her stepson Richard Reed Jr., siblings John Orsini Sr. and Betty Severino. She was preceded in death by her Parents Joseph and Lena Orsini, first husband John Coppolino Jr., and siblings Gloria Demenna, Marie Bishop and Leonard Orsini.
A life celebration will take place at the Bensalem Presbyterian Church, 2826 Bristol Road, Bensalem PA at 3:00 PM on Sunday December 8th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at doloreschristmastoys.com, where toys will be donated to children in need.