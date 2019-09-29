Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
120 Hoboken Rd.
East Rutherford, NJ
Dolores (Zier-Scullion) Cetrano

Dolores (Zier-Scullion) Cetrano Obituary
Dolores (nee Zier-Scullion) Cetrano

Charleston, SC - Fun loving Bopchi,75, went home to Jesus on September 8, 2019. Dolores was the daughter of the late John Zier, that was killed in action during the Battle of the Bulge. And her late mother and second father Marion (Suchocki) & Leo P. Scullion. Dolores grew up in East Rutherford & Paterson. Survived by her daughter Denise Bamond, "son in law" Joe, grandchildren Jenny & Johnny and Great granddaughter Amelia, and predeceased by brother Michael Scullion & sister Mary Calcagne, also survived by her sister Pat DePaolis, her brothers Leo Scullion and Edward Scullion, Brother & Sister in law John & Judy Cetrano, lots of cousins,nieces,nephews,friends and the Lady's from Club.

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Church, 120 Hoboken Rd., East Rutherford (Private Family Burial)

In lieu of flowers, Please remember that Jesus loves you and he wants you to love one another. Call your parents, grandparents, children, brothers, sisters and friends. Peace be with you!
