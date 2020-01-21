Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-1967
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
1934 - 2020
Dolores Dartell Obituary
Dolores Dartell

Wallington - Dolores Ann (Swed) Dartell, 85, of Wallington, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Dolores was born in Passaic and raised in Wallington. She moved to Clifton and settled back in Wallington 20 years ago. She worked at Becton Dickinson in East Rutherford and Val Mode in Passaic for many years. Dolores was a parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington. She donated a lot of her time to helping local Veterans. Her passions in life included playing with her great-granddaughter, Emma, playing cards, watching game shows with her husband, shopping, collecting teddy bears, Atlantic City casino trips and Bingo. She loved elephants, angels, the color purple and was a social butterfly who enjoyed chatting with everyone while she sat on the porch. Dolores was the beloved wife of Warren Dartell, loving mother of Debbie Soto and her husband, John, dear grandmother of Eric Soto and Talissa Nahass and her husband, Alan, and cherished great-grandmother of Emma. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the Memorial Service on Friday from 3-7 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington. The Chapel Service will begin at 6 PM. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com.
- ADVERTISEMENT -