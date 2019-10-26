Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip's Church
Dolores Di (Duritza) Bartolo

Dolores Di (Duritza) Bartolo Obituary
Dolores Di Bartolo (nee Duritza)

Saddle Brook - Dolores Di Bartolo (nee Duritza), age 87, of Saddle Brook passed on October 22, 2019. Loving Mother of Gregory Di Bartolo. Dolores is also survived by her dear Aunt Helen Stradl and her Cousin Gloria Langerlaan. Dolores is predeceased by her husband Casper Di Bartolo in 1991 and her son Casper in 2018.

Dolores was born in Passaic and lived in Saddle Brook for over 53 years. She was a devoted and beloved wife and mother and a faithful parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Church in Saddle Brook.

Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook. Visiting hours on Wed. Oct. 30 from 4-8 pm. Funeral mass at St. Philip's Church on Thurs. Oct. 31 at 9:30 am. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Paterson, NJ.
