Dolores E. Perrelli
Lodi - PERRELLI, Dolores E. (nee Zammit), of Lodi, passed away surrounded by her family on January 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved and devoted wife of 65 years to Gabriel J. Perrelli. Dear mother of four loving children, Judith Treanor (late husband Francis in 2003) of East Hanover, Susan Perrelli of Lodi, Gabriel Perrelli Jr. and wife Valentina of Kinnelon and Maria Nunberg and husband Bryan of Park Ridge. Cherished grandmother of Brian, Lauren (Lou), Katelyn, Grant, Nikolina, Joseph and Charlotte. Great grandmother of Louis III and Lilliana. She is also survived by two caring sisters, Carolyn Beach (late husband Francis in 2017) and Norma Hunter and husband Paul. Predeceased by her parents, Genevieve (nee Brzezinski) and Salvatore Zammit, her twin brother, Joseph in 1934, a son, Robert in 1958 and two sisters, Arlene Magee (Douglas) and Bernadette Michel (Carl). Loving aunt, cousin, and caring friend to many especially those at OLMV. Dolores was born, raised and educated in Jersey City, NJ. She worked as a secretary before marrying the love of her life, Gabriel in 1954, settling in Lodi in 1961. She was a bookkeeper for 21 years with Sleepable Sofas, Ltd. in Lodi retiring in 1996. She was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Garfield where she was honored as Steward of the Month in July 2000, was a member of the choir, decorating committee, Food Pantry, and Feast Committee. She was also a member of the Garfield Seniors enjoying many activities and trips. Her greatest joy was raising her children and hosting family gatherings where she was always known for her excellent meals. Visiting Wednesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. The funeral is Thursday, January 16, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by an 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The family will accept donations to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church and . The Perrelli family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com