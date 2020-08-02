Dolores E. Wyka
Clifton - Dolores E. Wyka, 88, of Clifton, passed away on August 1, 2020. Born in Englewood, she lived in Bergenfield before moving to Clifton 58 years ago and was parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church. Dolores was a Registered Nurse and worked for the Passaic Board of Education for 21 years, retiring in 1994.
Beloved wife for 66 years of Thaddeus J. Wyka. Devoted mother of John of Las Vegas, David of Clifton, Mary Kaspriskie and her husband Eric of West Orange, and Thomas and his wife Elizabeth of Parsippany. Loving grandmother of Isabel, Philip, Brielle and Tyler. Dear sister of the late Marie Joline and George Fais.
Funeral Wednesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Entombment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Tuesday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses, https://www.nursingworld.org/foundation/programs/coronavirus-response-fund/
in memory of Dolores, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com