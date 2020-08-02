1/
Dolores E. Wyka
Dolores E. Wyka

Clifton - Dolores E. Wyka, 88, of Clifton, passed away on August 1, 2020. Born in Englewood, she lived in Bergenfield before moving to Clifton 58 years ago and was parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church. Dolores was a Registered Nurse and worked for the Passaic Board of Education for 21 years, retiring in 1994.

Beloved wife for 66 years of Thaddeus J. Wyka. Devoted mother of John of Las Vegas, David of Clifton, Mary Kaspriskie and her husband Eric of West Orange, and Thomas and his wife Elizabeth of Parsippany. Loving grandmother of Isabel, Philip, Brielle and Tyler. Dear sister of the late Marie Joline and George Fais.

Funeral Wednesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Entombment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Tuesday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses, https://www.nursingworld.org/foundation/programs/coronavirus-response-fund/ in memory of Dolores, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
