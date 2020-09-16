1/
Dolores Gemma (Dominianni) Fullman
Dolores Gemma (Dominianni) Fullman

Clifton - Dolores Gemma (Dominianni) Fullman, 74, passed away on September 16, 2020. Born in Passaic, she moved to Clifton at the age of 8, where she spent the rest of her years. A parishioner of St. Clare's RC Church, Clifton, Dolores was a 1964 graduate of Clifton High School. In 1968, Dolores received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from Rutgers University, and a Masters of Arts Degree in Psychology from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1970. Dolores was a Social Worker at Passaic Beth Israel Hospital for 13 years and had also worked at Meadowlands Hospital, Secaucus, as well as two Bergen County preschools for special needs children. Dolores was very family oriented, she loved working with young children, cooking, travelling and garage sales.

Beloved wife for 49 years of Mark. Devoted mother of Brian Fullman of Clifton, and Nicole Fullman of Parlin. Loving daughter of the late Nicholas and Barbara Dominianni. Dear sister of Adriana Ocello of Clifton. Cherished aunt of Elisa and Claudia Ocello, great aunt of Matteo and Gabriella Varano. Dear sister in law of Roy and Stephen Fullman, and the late Dr. Fortunato Ocello.

Funeral Monday 9:15 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Clare's RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair. Visiting Sunday 2-6 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, www.mskcc.org, in memory of Dolores, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
