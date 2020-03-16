|
Dolores Gianetti
Verona - Dolores Gianetti "Del", (nee Stivaly) ,90, of Verona, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 15th, 2020 of Parkinson's Disease.
Dolores was born and raised in Montclair and was a 1948 graduate of Montclair High School. She lived in East Orange before moving to Verona. Dolores graduated from Kean College in 1952 and was a first-grade teacher in East Orange, then moved to Verona in 1959 and became a substitute teacher in Verona in the 1960's. Del worked her way through college by modeling. From 1972 to 1974 she was a championship bowler (#1) with the "Jive 5" in Verona. She loved to dance and take care of her many cats she had over the years.
She was survived by her son Christopher Anthony Gianetti and his wife Melissa, her sister Rosemary Ricciardi, her granddaughters, Jennifer and Gina Gianetti, many nieces and nephews, and was predeceased by her husband Anthony in 2008, by her parents Angelo and Rose (nee Fusco) Stivaly and by her brother Edwin P. Stivaly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be offered in memory of Delores to cure Parkinson's to the Parkinson Foundation at www.parkinson.org
For funeral arrangements, please visit caggianomemorial.com