Palisades Park - Dolores Ann O'Donnell Giannantonio, 83, of Palisades Park died surrounded by family. Dolores was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister & sister in law, and friend to many. Dolores was born in West New York to the late John and Bridget "Della" O'Donnell. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Edna and Lorraine, her brothers Johnny and Jimmy, and her beloved husband of 60 years, Albert Giannantonio. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Giannantonio and Susan Mendola and her husband Bob, her sons Albert Giannantonio and his wife Regina and Jeff Giannantonio and his wife Lynette. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 14 (and one on the way) great grandchildren who brought her much joy. Dolores lived most of her life in Palisades Park. She was the former manager of the Palisades Park Pool and a long-time receptionist at the Albert and Pescatore Law Firm. Her favorite loves and pastime was the bond of sisterhood she had with her group of friends, family and cardplayers. She was also well known for her affinity to animals of all kinds, especially to her many cats and her newest love J-J. The family will receive their friends on Saturday 9:00 - 11:15 AM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Saturday at 9:30 AM a prayer service in in Madonna Mausoleum at 11:45 AM. In Lieu of flowers donations to the American Autism Association or to . For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com