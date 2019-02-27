Services
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Boselli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores J. Boselli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores J. Boselli Obituary
Dolores J. Boselli

Emerson - Dolores J. Boselli (nee Kuntz) of Emerson was 83 years old when she passed away Tuesday, February 26th. Born and raised in the Bronx, Dolores moved to Bergenfield in 1968 where she and her late husband Joseph raised their family. In 2002 Dolores and Joseph retired to Manahawkin. After Joseph passed away Dolores settled in Emerson. Dolores was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Boselli and the loving mother of Irene Whitney and her late husband Richard, Joseph Boselli and his wife Julie, and Michael Boselli. She was also survived by her cherished grandchildren; Michelle and her husband Carl, Richard, Kurt and his wife Laura, Derek and his wife Kristen, Joseph and his wife Emily, Jamie and her husband Michael, and Jaclyn and great-children Sophia, Keira, and Averi. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Funeral Service Friday morning at 10am at the Boulevard Funeral Home, 1151 River Road, New Milford. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting hours will be offered Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now