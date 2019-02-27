|
Dolores J. Boselli
Emerson - Dolores J. Boselli (nee Kuntz) of Emerson was 83 years old when she passed away Tuesday, February 26th. Born and raised in the Bronx, Dolores moved to Bergenfield in 1968 where she and her late husband Joseph raised their family. In 2002 Dolores and Joseph retired to Manahawkin. After Joseph passed away Dolores settled in Emerson. Dolores was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Boselli and the loving mother of Irene Whitney and her late husband Richard, Joseph Boselli and his wife Julie, and Michael Boselli. She was also survived by her cherished grandchildren; Michelle and her husband Carl, Richard, Kurt and his wife Laura, Derek and his wife Kristen, Joseph and his wife Emily, Jamie and her husband Michael, and Jaclyn and great-children Sophia, Keira, and Averi. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Funeral Service Friday morning at 10am at the Boulevard Funeral Home, 1151 River Road, New Milford. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting hours will be offered Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com