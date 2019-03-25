|
|
Dolores Kaplan
Nanuet - Kaplan, Dolores of Nanuet, NY died March 23 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Jay Kaplan. Devoted mother of Barry Kaplan and Lisa Press. Loving mother-in-law of June Kaplan and Gary Press. Dear sister of Leonard and Sherman Malech. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Arata and her husband Julio, Jeffrey Press and his wife Caitlin and Allison Kaplan. Cherished great grandmother of Emma, Haleigh, Joshua and Shayna. If friends desire, donations to United Hospice of Rockland County. A graveside funeral service will be held 10:30 am today March 25 at the Beth El Cemetery, Washington Township. Shiva information: www.guttermanandmusicant.com.