Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Randall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. (Wright) Randall


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores M. (Wright) Randall Obituary
Dolores M. (nee Wright) Randall

Randolph - Dolores M. (nee Wright) Randall, 87, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Born June 21, 1932, in Passaic, New Jersey to the late William and Clara Wright, Dolores attended Clifton High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic for 45 years.

She is survived by her children, Susan Staples, Thomas Randall and Cathy Urry (Kenneth) and grandchildren, Philip Staples and Brianne Maluda.

Viewing will be at the Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, New Jersey on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -