Dolores M. (nee Wright) Randall
Randolph - Dolores M. (nee Wright) Randall, 87, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Born June 21, 1932, in Passaic, New Jersey to the late William and Clara Wright, Dolores attended Clifton High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic for 45 years.
She is survived by her children, Susan Staples, Thomas Randall and Cathy Urry (Kenneth) and grandchildren, Philip Staples and Brianne Maluda.
Viewing will be at the Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, New Jersey on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.