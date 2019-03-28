Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Monash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Monash

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores Monash Obituary
Dolores Monash

Garfield - Dolores Monash, age 85, of Garfield passed on March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Monash. Loving mother to Suzanne Conklin, Sharon Levy and her husband Jay, Donna Frustieri and her husband Jerry, and the late Jodi Sue Monash. Dear grandmother to Katelyn Levy, Ethan Levy, Christopher Peterson, and Alyssa Frustieri. The family will be forever grateful for the friendship, love, and compassion provided by her longtime caregiver Olive.

Gathering and visiting hours at Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook on Friday, March 29, from 4-8PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 10AM. Entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now