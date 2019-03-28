|
|
Dolores Monash
Garfield - Dolores Monash, age 85, of Garfield passed on March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Monash. Loving mother to Suzanne Conklin, Sharon Levy and her husband Jay, Donna Frustieri and her husband Jerry, and the late Jodi Sue Monash. Dear grandmother to Katelyn Levy, Ethan Levy, Christopher Peterson, and Alyssa Frustieri. The family will be forever grateful for the friendship, love, and compassion provided by her longtime caregiver Olive.
Gathering and visiting hours at Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook on Friday, March 29, from 4-8PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 10AM. Entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .