Dolores Nagy
Sunbury, PA - Dolores Nagy (Dill,) 92, of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, at home, in her sleep, on March 11th. She was born on November 20, 1927 in the Bronx, New York, and was married to her loving husband, Julius Nagy, for more than 73 years. Following high school graduation, she received her paralegal certification and worked for a prominent law office in the Chrysler Building, in New York City.
While raising a family in Oradell, New Jersey, she spent many years working at the family's business, Dell TV, in River Edge, before eventually retiring and moving to Sunbury, Pennsylvania in the 1980s.
Dill was a talented artist and painter, who had a special gift for painting animals and landscapes. The gift that made her the most special however, was her love of, and compassion for, people.
Dill was a one-of-a-kind, whirlwind of enthusiasm, filled with vivaciousness, charisma and kindness. She had a kind word, or bit of compassionate advice, for anyone, and everyone, that she ever met. From family and friends, to customers of her husband's stamp show business, to her children's friends as they were growing up, to strangers in restaurants or even on the street, if you met Dill, it was impossible to forget her. She is always remembered fondly by the people she has touched, even many, many years later. In short, she is simply unforgettable, and will be dearly missed, especially by her family.
In addition to her husband, Julius, she is survived by her sons, Steve and Jeff, and daughter-in-law Trudy, and her grandsons, Jeffrey and wife Natalie, and Alex and partner Anthony.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Zweier Funeral Home 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury, PA 17801 on Saturday, March 14th at 1:00PM.
Contribution in Dill's memory may be made to the ASPCA, but the best way to honor Dill would be by committing random acts of kindness and compassion, so please think of her as you say a kind word, or do a good deed for a stranger.