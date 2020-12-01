Dolores Piersa
Mahwah - Dolores Piersa passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020. Dolores was born in Queens, NY and attended John Adams High School. She married her beloved husband John E. Piersa (deceased 2015) and they moved from Bethpage, NY to Scotch Plains, NJ to raise their four children. John's work as an Engineer and Project Manager for CE Lummus took the family oversees to France, England, Portugal, and Brazil, and to Atlanta, GA, but they eventually settled in Mahwah NJ in 1976. Dolores was a loving wife and mother who also worked for Electrolux in Ramsey and for the Township of Mahwah. She loved to travel, spend time with family, play bridge, and to read and watch mysteries. Dolores was a parishioner of St. Paul RC Church in Ramsey for many years. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John E. Piersa, parents Cornelius and Ann Higgins, step-father John P. Baynes, and sisters Arlene and Cornelia. Dolores is survived by her children Peter J. Piersa Sr., Carol Garnevicus and her husband Frank, Eileen D. Piersa, and Christopher J. Piersa, and by her five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Dolores was blessed with a full life and will be remembered for her kind heart and wisdom, and will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be private with interment at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolores' name to the American Lung Association
. For more info, please visit www.vpfh.com