Dolores (Ratzer) Pong
Passaic - Dolores (Ratzer) Pong, 79, of Passaic, passed away on May 21, 2020. Born in Passaic, she was a lifelong resident. A member of Daughters of Miriam, Clifton, Dolores worked for Switchboard Services at Passaic General Hospital for over 30 years, retiring 20 years ago.
Beloved wife of the late Jerome who passed away in 2016. Devoted mother of Susan Wilkerson and her husband John of Dover, DE, Lori Pong of Springfield, MO, and Charles Pong and his wife Florinda Lato of Green Township, NJ. Loving grandmother of Jason, Candice, Adam and his wife Jessica, Erin and her husband Nick, Sara and her husband Charles, Jared, and Chaz, Jr. Cherished great grandmother of Kayla, Terra, Amber, Jackson, Kyrie, Sebastian, Alexander, Emma, and Landon. Dear sister of Audrey Vagel of Denver, CO.
Funeral Services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Dolores was laid to rest in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. www.ShookFH.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.