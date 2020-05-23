Dolores (Ratzer) Pong
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores (Ratzer) Pong

Passaic - Dolores (Ratzer) Pong, 79, of Passaic, passed away on May 21, 2020. Born in Passaic, she was a lifelong resident. A member of Daughters of Miriam, Clifton, Dolores worked for Switchboard Services at Passaic General Hospital for over 30 years, retiring 20 years ago.

Beloved wife of the late Jerome who passed away in 2016. Devoted mother of Susan Wilkerson and her husband John of Dover, DE, Lori Pong of Springfield, MO, and Charles Pong and his wife Florinda Lato of Green Township, NJ. Loving grandmother of Jason, Candice, Adam and his wife Jessica, Erin and her husband Nick, Sara and her husband Charles, Jared, and Chaz, Jr. Cherished great grandmother of Kayla, Terra, Amber, Jackson, Kyrie, Sebastian, Alexander, Emma, and Landon. Dear sister of Audrey Vagel of Denver, CO.

Funeral Services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Dolores was laid to rest in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. www.ShookFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved