Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Dolores R. Casson

Dolores R. Casson Obituary
Dolores R. Casson

Little Falls - Casson, Dolores R. (nee Balestrieri), age 85 of Little Falls at rest in Cedar Grove on March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James John Casson (1980). Loving mother of Elizabeth Zielaznicki of Wanaque, James Casson of Clifton, Cynthia Woolverton of Clifton and Mary Ellen Davidson of Maine. Also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she lived most of her life in Paterson before moving to Little Falls in 1971. She was a Supervisor for Kearfott Company, Woodland Park for thirty four years before retiring. She was a member of CFM Catholic Family Organization, St. Bonaventure, Paterson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Cremation was private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Vincent Nursing Home Auxiliary, 315 E. Lindsley Road, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009 would be appreciated.

For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
