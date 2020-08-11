Dolores Rizzo
Mahwah - Dolores A. Rizzo age 86 of Mahwah, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born in Paterson, Dolores was a resident of Mahwah for the past 80 years. She was a 1952 graduate of Ramsey High School and received her BSRN in 1955 from Flower 5th Avenue Hospital in New York City. Her early employment included the Veterans Hospital in New York City.
Dolores joined her husband Lou in their Shoe Repair business, Lou's Shoe Repair of Wyckoff in 1958. There they continued to work together until retirement in 1999.
She was a proud member of the Mahwah Ambulance Corps, Company #4 from 1970 until 2010 and the Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance Corps from 1976 until present.
Surviving is her loving husband of 65 years, Louis A. Rizzo, Sr., her four devoted children, Louis, Jr. and his wife Deborah, Lawrence P. and his wife Jodi, Laura and her husband Patrick Dennis and Lisa and her husband Murray Trapp. Dolores was a proud grandmother of 7 grandchilden, Melissa (James), Louis III (Rebecca), Meghan (Brandon), Jennifer, Thomas, Richard and Kayla and 4 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers, Robert (Bonnie) and William (Donna) Montevechi and her sister-in-law Elaine. Dolores was pre-deceased by her brother Raymond Montevechi, Sr.
The Rizzo family will receive friends on Friday, August 14th, 3:00 until 6:00 PM followed by a Prayer service at 6:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com
), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dolores' name to the Mahwah EMS, 52 Fardale Avenue, Mahwah, NJ 07430 or the Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 214, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.