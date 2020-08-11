1/
Dolores Rizzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Rizzo

Mahwah - Dolores A. Rizzo age 86 of Mahwah, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born in Paterson, Dolores was a resident of Mahwah for the past 80 years. She was a 1952 graduate of Ramsey High School and received her BSRN in 1955 from Flower 5th Avenue Hospital in New York City. Her early employment included the Veterans Hospital in New York City.

Dolores joined her husband Lou in their Shoe Repair business, Lou's Shoe Repair of Wyckoff in 1958. There they continued to work together until retirement in 1999.

She was a proud member of the Mahwah Ambulance Corps, Company #4 from 1970 until 2010 and the Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance Corps from 1976 until present.

Surviving is her loving husband of 65 years, Louis A. Rizzo, Sr., her four devoted children, Louis, Jr. and his wife Deborah, Lawrence P. and his wife Jodi, Laura and her husband Patrick Dennis and Lisa and her husband Murray Trapp. Dolores was a proud grandmother of 7 grandchilden, Melissa (James), Louis III (Rebecca), Meghan (Brandon), Jennifer, Thomas, Richard and Kayla and 4 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers, Robert (Bonnie) and William (Donna) Montevechi and her sister-in-law Elaine. Dolores was pre-deceased by her brother Raymond Montevechi, Sr.

The Rizzo family will receive friends on Friday, August 14th, 3:00 until 6:00 PM followed by a Prayer service at 6:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dolores' name to the Mahwah EMS, 52 Fardale Avenue, Mahwah, NJ 07430 or the Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 214, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved