Dolores S. Seiferheld
Wayne - Dolores S. Seiferheld, age 78, formerly of Wayne, NJ passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Milford Manor. She was born on January 17, 1942 in Bronx NY. She was surrounded by her family as she went peacefully. Dolores was a former member of the American Legion Post 174 of Wayne NJ. She was also a parishoner of Holy Cross R.C. Church, and Our Lady of Consolation Church.
She had very many friends who adored her, she had a heart of gold
Loving mother of Andrea Draznin and her husband Daniel Sr. of Wayne NJ. Dear grand mother of Daniel Jr. and Michael Draznin. In total, she is survived by 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother Anna Conklin, son Clifford Seiferheld III, and her grandson Dino Tonelli.
This is not a good bye but a see you later. Love and miss you. All services were privately held. Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.