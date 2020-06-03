Dolores S. Seiferheld
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores S. Seiferheld

Wayne - Dolores S. Seiferheld, age 78, formerly of Wayne, NJ passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Milford Manor. She was born on January 17, 1942 in Bronx NY. She was surrounded by her family as she went peacefully. Dolores was a former member of the American Legion Post 174 of Wayne NJ. She was also a parishoner of Holy Cross R.C. Church, and Our Lady of Consolation Church.

She had very many friends who adored her, she had a heart of gold

Loving mother of Andrea Draznin and her husband Daniel Sr. of Wayne NJ. Dear grand mother of Daniel Jr. and Michael Draznin. In total, she is survived by 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother Anna Conklin, son Clifford Seiferheld III, and her grandson Dino Tonelli.

This is not a good bye but a see you later. Love and miss you. All services were privately held. Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved