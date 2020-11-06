Dolores San Felice (Gutierrez)



Ringwood - San Felice, Dolores (Gutierrez) age 89 of Ringwood on Friday November 6, 2020. She was born in Jersey City and lived in North Bergen before moving to Ringwood eight years ago. Dolores was a homemaker. Beloved wife of the late Joseph San Felice, loving mother of Diane Gentile of Ringwood and the late Joseph San Felice. Dear sister of Georgia Faletti of Little Egg Harbor and the late Anthony Gutierrez. Loving grandmother of Melissa Gentile, Nicole Glendmyer, Stephanie Gentile, Keri Maitland and Joseph Maitland. Funeral from the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Monday 9:30am for a 10am mass at St. Francis R.C. Church, Haskell, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, N.J. Visitation on Sunday from 1-4pm.









