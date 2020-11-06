1/
Dolores San (Gutierrez) Felice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores San Felice (Gutierrez)

Ringwood - San Felice, Dolores (Gutierrez) age 89 of Ringwood on Friday November 6, 2020. She was born in Jersey City and lived in North Bergen before moving to Ringwood eight years ago. Dolores was a homemaker. Beloved wife of the late Joseph San Felice, loving mother of Diane Gentile of Ringwood and the late Joseph San Felice. Dear sister of Georgia Faletti of Little Egg Harbor and the late Anthony Gutierrez. Loving grandmother of Melissa Gentile, Nicole Glendmyer, Stephanie Gentile, Keri Maitland and Joseph Maitland. Funeral from the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Monday 9:30am for a 10am mass at St. Francis R.C. Church, Haskell, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, N.J. Visitation on Sunday from 1-4pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral
09:30 AM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D'Agostino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved