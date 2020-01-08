Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Stasion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Stasion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Stasion Obituary
Dolores Stasion

Wood-Ridge - Dolores T. Stasion (nee Benner) 74, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late Victor and Hanna Benner. Before retiring, Dolores was an administrative assistant for Fairleigh Dickinson University in Hackensack. Beloved wife of Donald B. Stasion. Devoted mother of Donald P. Stasion and his wife Cynthia and Robert M. Stasion and his wife Christina. Dear sister of Robert Benner and Linda Benner. Loving grandmother of Andrew, Samantha, Sean, Brian and Ryan. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, January 11th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge at 10 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Friday, January 10th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to the Wood-Ridge Emergency Squad 85 Humboldt St. Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -