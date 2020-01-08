|
Dolores Stasion
Wood-Ridge - Dolores T. Stasion (nee Benner) 74, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late Victor and Hanna Benner. Before retiring, Dolores was an administrative assistant for Fairleigh Dickinson University in Hackensack. Beloved wife of Donald B. Stasion. Devoted mother of Donald P. Stasion and his wife Cynthia and Robert M. Stasion and his wife Christina. Dear sister of Robert Benner and Linda Benner. Loving grandmother of Andrew, Samantha, Sean, Brian and Ryan. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, January 11th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge at 10 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Friday, January 10th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to the Wood-Ridge Emergency Squad 85 Humboldt St. Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com