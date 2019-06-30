Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Dolores (Traina) Toronto

Dolores (Traina) Toronto Obituary
Dolores Toronto (nee Traina)

Hasbrouck Heights - Dolores Toronto (nee Traina) 89, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Lodi, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Passaic to the late Peter and Mary Traina. Before retiring, Dolores was a secretary for DePalma Printing Inc. in Ridgefield Park. She was a past-president of the V.F.W. Auxiliary in Lodi and a former member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary in Hasbrouck Heights.

Beloved wife of the late Philip Toronto. Devoted mother of Anthony Toronto and his wife Margaret, Sandra Van Ness and her husband Russell and Lori Cintron and her husband Peter. Dear sister of Frank Traina, Maria Traina Cichewicz and the late Vincent Traina. Loving grandmother of Brian and his wife Nicole, Russell and his fiancé Andrea, Michael and his wife Kristen, Philip and Alexa. Cherished great grandmother of Joey, Isabella, and Skylar.

Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Tuesday, July 2nd at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Interment following at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Monday, July 1st from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to the Hasbrouck Heights Ambulance Corps. 248 Hamilton Ave. Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
