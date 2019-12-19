Services
Dolores Troller Obituary
Dolores Troller

Wallington - Dolores Troller, 75, of Wallington, passed away on December 18, 2019. Born and raised in Passaic, she lived in Wallington for many years. A parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus RC Church, Wallington, Dolores served on the School PTA and was the Treasurer for Most Sacred Heart School for several years.

Beloved wife for 52 years of Eugene. Devoted mother of Scott and his wife Kelly, Mark and his wife Donika and Keith and his wife Diana. Loving grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Trent, James and Stephen. Dear sister of Daniel Barna and the late Henry Barna.

Funeral Saturday 7:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 9 AM at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus RC Church, Wallington. Entombment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Friday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. If desired, donations made to the Lupus Foundation, www.lupus.org , in memory of Dolores, would be greatly appreciated.

