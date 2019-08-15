|
|
Dolores Visotcky
Garfield - Dolores Klecha Visotcky, 89, of Garfield, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born in Passaic, she lived there before moving to Garfield 69 years ago. Prior to her retirement, Dolores was a secretary and bookkeeper for City Wholesalers in Garfield. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield. Dolores was an excellent cook and homemaker. She was a remarkable woman whose joy in life was her family's happiness. Dolores was the beloved wife of Louis A. Visotcky, devoted mother of Louis "Bud" Visotcky, and his wife Gina, of North Arlington, and Lou Ann Visotcky, and her partner Al Oates, of Garfield, loving grandmother of Louis G. and Olivia, dear sister of Verna Horchak of Garfield, and the late Edward and Fred Klecha, cherished aunt of Richard, Robert, Janice, Thomas, Tania, Jerome, and many loving great-nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visiting tomorrow from 4-8 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home (207 Ray Street, Garfield) and the funeral at 9 AM on Saturday. Mass will begin at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church and the interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com