Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 779-1967
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Visotcky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Visotcky


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Visotcky Obituary
Dolores Visotcky

Garfield - Dolores Klecha Visotcky, 89, of Garfield, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born in Passaic, she lived there before moving to Garfield 69 years ago. Prior to her retirement, Dolores was a secretary and bookkeeper for City Wholesalers in Garfield. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield. Dolores was an excellent cook and homemaker. She was a remarkable woman whose joy in life was her family's happiness. Dolores was the beloved wife of Louis A. Visotcky, devoted mother of Louis "Bud" Visotcky, and his wife Gina, of North Arlington, and Lou Ann Visotcky, and her partner Al Oates, of Garfield, loving grandmother of Louis G. and Olivia, dear sister of Verna Horchak of Garfield, and the late Edward and Fred Klecha, cherished aunt of Richard, Robert, Janice, Thomas, Tania, Jerome, and many loving great-nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visiting tomorrow from 4-8 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home (207 Ray Street, Garfield) and the funeral at 9 AM on Saturday. Mass will begin at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church and the interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now